Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-----------------
S. Korea on course toward vaccinating 14 mln by end-June
SEOUL -- South Korea has inoculated over 10 million people amid its accelerating vaccination drive, making the country's goal to get about 14 million vaccinated by the end of this month attainable, health authorities said Thursday.
A total of 10.06 million people have received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 11 a.m., accounting for 19.6 percent of the country's population, since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
(LEAD) New virus cases in 600s for 2nd day; virus curbs likely to be extended again
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases stayed over 600 for the second straight day Thursday as the current distancing rules are likely to be again extended without clear signs of letup in the coronavirus pandemic.
The country reported 611 more COVID-19 cases, including 594 local infections, raising the total caseload to 146,303 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(2nd LD) SK Telecom to conduct spinoff in November, split its stock 5-for-1
SEOUL -- SK Telecom Co., South Korea's top wireless carrier, decided Thursday to spin off a new investment company in November to expand its foothold in new tech sectors, as well as conduct a 5-for-1 stock split aimed at improving shareholder value.
The wireless carrier's board of directors approved the spinoff plan, and the new company, tentatively named SKT Investment Co., will be split on Nov. 1, according to a company regulatory filing.
-----------------
(LEAD) U.S., S. Korea reaffirm efforts to bolster supply chain cooperation: Vice FM
WASHINGTON -- South Korea and the United States will work together to expand cooperation in strengthening their supply chains for critical products, such as semiconductors, First Vice Foreign Minister Choi Jong-kun said Wednesday.
Choi said he and U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Wendy Sherman also agreed on the need to engage with North Korea to advance the goal of denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula, as the two sides discussed follow-up measures to the outcome of last month's summit between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden.
-----------------
Seoul City allows some gyms, indoor golf driving ranges to open till midnight
SEOUL -- The Seoul metropolitan government said Thursday it is allowing indoor gyms and golf driving ranges in two wards to extend their business hours by two hours until midnight over a one-month trial period.
Park Yoo-mi, a disease control official at the city government, said at a press briefing that the decision is part of the city's effort to help small businesses hurt by coronavirus restrictions.
-----------------
DP to supply over 10,000 houses in capital region under special project
SEOUL -- The ruling Democratic Party (DP) said Thursday it will supply more than 10,000 houses in six cities near Seoul starting next year through a special project aimed at stabilizing the overheated real estate market.
The so-called "home for anyone" project, unveiled by the party's special committee on real estate, is the latest in the DP's policy efforts to rein in runaway property prices, seen as a major reason for its debilitating defeat in the Seoul and Busan mayoral by-elections in April.
