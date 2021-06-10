Go to Contents
S. Korea to offer US$300,000 to DR Congo to help people displaced by volcanic eruption

14:13 June 10, 2021

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- South Korea plans to offer US$300,000 in humanitarian aid to the Democratic Republic of the Congo to help its people displaced by last month's volcanic eruption, the foreign ministry said Thursday.

"The government hopes that our support will be helpful to the people in the country suffering from the unexpected natural disaster," the ministry said in a press release.

The May 22 eruption of Mount Nyiragongo, one of the world's most active volcanoes, killed about 30 people and displaced more than 230,000 people.

