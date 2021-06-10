Go to Contents
Ruling party lawmaker tests positive for coronavirus

21:32 June 10, 2021

SEOUL, June 10 (Yonhap) -- Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the ruling Democratic Party tested positive for the coronavirus Thursday, his office said.

He is the second sitting legislator to be diagnosed with COVID-19 after Rep. Lee Gae-ho of the same party, who tested positive in April.

Ahn's office said the four-term lawmaker came into contact with a local party official, who was infected with the coronavirus, during an event on Sunday.

His aides went into self-isolation, it said.

This Oct. 8, 2020, file photo shows Rep. Ahn Gyu-back of the ruling Democratic Party during a parliamentary session in Seoul. (Yonhap)


