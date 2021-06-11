Korean-language dailies

-- Warning 2 months before collapse in Gwangju (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Probe into ex-chief prosecutor (Kookmin Daily)

-- No management at building collapse in Gwangju (Donga Ilbo)

-- 10 tons of water poured at Gwangju's building collapse site (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Neglecting manual leads to tragedy (Segye Times)

-- Business hours of restaurants, karaoke expanded to midnight (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Probe into ex-chief prosecutor -- leading presidential hopeful (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Warning reported 2 months before collapse (Hankyoreh)

-- Collapse was inevitable (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Business hours of restaurants, karaoke in wider Seoul expanded to midnight (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Lotte, Shinsegae in race for acquiring cash (Korea Economic Daily)

