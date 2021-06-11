Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 11.
Korean-language dailies
-- Warning 2 months before collapse in Gwangju (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- Probe into ex-chief prosecutor (Kookmin Daily)
-- No management at building collapse in Gwangju (Donga Ilbo)
-- 10 tons of water poured at Gwangju's building collapse site (Seoul Shinmun)
-- Neglecting manual leads to tragedy (Segye Times)
-- Business hours of restaurants, karaoke expanded to midnight (Chosun Ilbo)
-- Probe into ex-chief prosecutor -- leading presidential hopeful (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Warning reported 2 months before collapse (Hankyoreh)
-- Collapse was inevitable (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Business hours of restaurants, karaoke in wider Seoul expanded to midnight (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Lotte, Shinsegae in race for acquiring cash (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Probe ordered of collapse that killed 9 in Gwangju bus (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- President Moon's Europe trip has packed agenda (Korea Herald)
-- Korea to create ESG ecosystem for sustainable growth (Korea Times)
(END)