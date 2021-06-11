(EDITORIAL from Korea Herald on June 11)

The Biden administration has been trying to bring Washington's two key Asian allies closer together to cope with challenges from China and North Korea. What should draw attention from Moon and Suga is the outcome of a recent survey of 1,000 South Korean citizens and 1,063 Japanese citizens. The poll jointly conducted by a daily newspaper each from South Korea and Japan showed nearly 70 percent of the respondents in both countries agreed on the need to improve Seoul-Tokyo ties to help bolster cooperation with the US in increasing pressure on Beijing and Pyongyang.