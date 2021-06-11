(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 11)

Yet, we should not lower our guard until the country defeats the pandemic completely. That is why the Moon Jae-in administration must make through preparations before easing or lifting restrictions. We should not become complacent until more than 70 percent of the country's population is fully vaccinated to form herd immunity. So we have to keep in mind that haste makes waste. The inoculation rate is still low. Around 20 percent of the population have so far been given the first of two required shots.