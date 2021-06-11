(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 11)

We cannot understand why such an accidents can take place on a roadside in broad daylight. The authorities must hold all parties involved in the mishap accountable and come up with measures to prevent such tragic accidents in the future. The tragedy reminds us of the collapse of another building in Seoul in May 2019, which caused four casualties. At the time, the CEO of a demolition company and a construction supervisor were arrested for ignoring safety measures required on construction sites in Korea. The company was found to have started the demolition from the first floor to save the cost of using a crane.