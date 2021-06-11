Military reports 5 COVID-19 cases
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- Four service members and an Army employee have tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Friday.
An Army soldier, an airman and the civilian employee -- respectively from the southeastern county of Changnyeong; Seongnam and Anyang, both south of Seoul -- were confirmed to have contracted COVID-19 after their family members were found to be infected, according to the ministry.
A Marine in Gimpo, just west of the capital, has tested positive following vacation, while an Air Force officer in the southeastern county of Yecheon was confirmed to be infected after showing symptoms, it said.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 989.
As of Thursday, 130,450 service members, or 31.5 percent of troops aged under 30, have received their first doses of Pfizer's coronavirus vaccine since the military launched the vaccination campaign for the age group Monday.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 556 more coronavirus cases, bringing the total caseload to 146,859.
scaaet@yna.co.kr
(END)