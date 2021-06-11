Yonhap News Summary
The following is the first summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Distancing rules again extended, revamped restrictions set to be implemented in July
SEOUL -- South Korea will extend its current virus restriction measures for another three weeks and plans to adopt eased measures as part of a set of new distancing rules afterward, health authorities said Friday.
Currently, the greater Seoul area, along with the southeastern city of Daegu and the resort island of Jeju, is under Level 2 distancing in the five-level scheme, while the rest of the country is under Level 1.5.
-----------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases back under 600, distancing rules extended for 3 weeks
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new virus cases fell back to below 600 on Friday, but health authorities decided to extend the current social distancing rules for another three weeks before adopting revamped antivirus measures.
The country reported 556 more COVID-19 cases, including 541 local infections, raising the total caseload to 146,859 the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
(LEAD) Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
SEOUL -- Lee Jun-seok, a 36-year-old politician with no experience as a lawmaker, won a victory Friday to take the helm of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) as the youngest-ever leader of a mainstream party in modern South Korean politics.
Lee was announced the victor in the party's convention to elect its new chairman to be in charge of steering the biggest conservative party through next year's presidential election in March.
-----------------
(LEAD) Domestic demand extends improving momentum: ministry
SEOUL -- South Korea's domestic demand is extending an improving trend as retail sales and consumer sentiment gained ground amid an economic recovery, the finance ministry said Friday.
In its monthly economic assessment report, the ministry presented a positive assessment of private consumption for the second straight month. Last month, the government said domestic demand is "gradually" improving.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea's exports jump 40.9 pct in first 10 days of June
SEOUL -- South Korea's exports jumped 40.9 percent on-year in the first 10 days of June on the back of robust shipments of chips and autos, customs data showed Friday.
The country's outbound shipments stood at US$17.3 billion in the June 1-10 period, compared with $12.3 billion a year earlier, according to the data from the Korea Customs Service.
-----------------
BTS to celebrate 8th debut anniversary with virtual fan meeting
SEOUL -- BTS, the seven-piece act that has emerged as the world's biggest boy band, is set to hold a two-day fan event in line with its eighth debut anniversary, the group's agency said Friday.
BTS 2021 Muster Sowoozoo, now in its fifth round, will take place through online streaming on Sunday and Monday, according to Hybe. It marks the first mass fan event of its kind since one held in 2019.
