Key developments on North Korea this week
16:00 June 11, 2021
SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The following are key developments regarding North Korea this week.
------
June 5 -- N.K. leader presides over politburo meeting in first public appearance in a month
-- Putin calls for guaranteeing N. Korea's security to resolve nuclear quandary
7 -- Biden will appoint special envoy for N. Korean human rights as required: Blinken
-- U.S. will work for family reunion of Korean-Americans with DPRK relatives: Blinken
9 -- U.S. seeks to make progress with N. Korea through diplomacy: State Dept.
11 -- N. Korean missiles pose increasing threat to U.S., allies: Secretary Austin
