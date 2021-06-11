Go to Contents
Gov't decides to dismantle PyeongChang Olympics ski slope, restore forest

17:04 June 11, 2021

SEOUL, June 11 (Yonhap) -- The government said Friday it has decided to dismantle an alpine ski slope built for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics and restore the forest that was once there.

The Office for Government Policy Coordination said it reached the decision with the Ministry of Environment and the Korea Forest Service after accepting the recommendation of a task force.

The fate of the slope located on Mount Gariwang, east of Pyeongchang, has been a source of dispute between those wanting to see the forest fully restored and others wishing to keep some of the facilities.

According to the government's plan, the Gangwon provincial government, which has jurisdiction over Pyeongchang, will form a team to draw up a plan for the forest's restoration and begin consultations with the environment ministry and the Korea Forest Service before the end of the year.

The slope's cable cars will run until 2024 at the latest in consideration of local residents' wishes and the preparation time needed to restore the site.

Environmental activists hold a press conference near Cheong Wa Dae in Seoul on April 28, 2021, to demand the restoration of Mount Gariwang's forests that were damaged in construction for the 2018 PyeongChang Olympics. (Yonhap)

