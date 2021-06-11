Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Friday.
-----------------
(LEAD) Nat'l Assembly shuts down after ruling party lawmaker, aides contract coronavirus
SEOUL -- The National Assembly was closed down Friday after a ruling Democratic Party (DP) lawmaker and several party aides tested positive for COVID-19.
The National Assembly's main building and the office building of parliamentary members were shut down at noon and will remain closed until Saturday, according to parliament's coronavirus task force.
-----------------
(2nd LD) Lee Jun-seok wins surprise victory to head main opposition as youngest-ever leader
SEOUL -- Lee Jun-seok, a 36-year-old politician with no experience as a lawmaker, won a victory Friday to take the helm of the main opposition People Power Party (PPP) as the youngest-ever leader of a mainstream party in modern South Korean politics.
Lee was announced the victor in the party's convention to elect its new chairman to be in charge of steering the biggest conservative party through next year's presidential election in March.
-----------------
(LEAD) Moon heads to Britain for G-7 summit
SEOUL -- President Moon Jae-in departed Friday for Britain to attend an annual Group of Seven (G-7) summit, the outset of his weeklong trip to Europe that will take him to Austria and Spain as well.
He is joining the G-7 session as a guest invited by British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of the three-day event to take place until Sunday at the Carbis Bay Hotel in the southwestern county of Cornwall.
-----------------
(LEAD) Crowd capacity at sports games set to increase Monday
SEOUL -- Crowd capacity at outdoor sporting events across South Korea will increase beginning Monday, with the national health authorities lifting coronavirus-related restrictions before introducing revamped social distancing guidelines.
The Central Disaster and Safety Countermeasure Headquarters announced Friday that regions under Level 1.5 distancing in the five-level scheme will be allowed to accept sports fans at 50 percent capacity, up from the 30 percent currently. The greater Seoul area, the southeastern city of Daegu and the resort island of Jeju, all under Level 2, can have crowds at 30 percent capacity starting Monday, instead of the present 10 percent.
-----------------
(LEAD) Seoul stocks up for 2nd day as investors disregard U.S. inflation
SEOUL -- South Korean stocks advanced for the second straight session Friday despite the steep hike in the U.S. price gauge, as investors believed the price pressure is still short of triggering talks of tapering by the Federal Reserve. The Korean won rose against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) increased 24.68 points, or 0.77 percent, to close at 3,249.32 points.
-----------------
Back to the past: K-pop scene goes retro with songs from 90s, 2000s
SEOUL -- Taking a trip down memory lane has always been one option for many musicians. But the K-pop scene seems to be increasingly turning to more of these oldies but goodies ahead of summer.
The move comes a year after project group SSAK3 topped domestic music charts. Like its group name "ssaksseuri," Korean slang for "clean sweep," it swept the summer music scene in 2020.
(END)