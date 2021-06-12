N.K. leader presides over Central Military Commission meeting, calls for 'high alert posture'
06:33 June 12, 2021
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un has presided over a Central Military Commission meeting of the ruling Workers' Party and called for a "high alert posture" against the "fast-changing" situation on the Korean Peninsula, state media reported Saturday.
During the meeting held on Friday, Kim also discussed "important tasks" to make "a fresh turn in the overall work of national defence," the official Korean Central News Agency said without elaborating on what the important tasks are.
julesyi@yna.co.kr
(END)