(Obituary) Celebrity chef Im Ji-ho dies at 65
SEOUL, June 12 (Yonhap) -- Celebrity chef Im Ji-ho, known for wandering through South Korea and other parts of the world for about 40 years in search of unique culinary and medicinal ingredients, died of a heart attack Saturday, his family said. He was 65 years old.
Im earned the nickname of "wandering chef" for his constant search for natural food ingredients. He received a citation from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs in 2006 for his devotion to the culinary sector.
Im is also familiar to local TV viewers due to his appearances in a number of popular programs, including "Master in the House," "Eat More & Go" and "Law of the Jungle."
Im also appeared in a documentary film directed by Park Hye-ryeong and released in February last year, which features his life, culinary philosophy and longing for his deceased mother. His funeral is scheduled for Monday.
ycm@yna.co.kr
(END)