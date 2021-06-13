Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon holds summit talks with British PM

17:49 June 13, 2021

CORNWALL, Britain, June 13 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had separate talks here Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.

They noted that the two countries are maintaining close political and economic cooperation even after the so-called Brexit, Moon's office said.

They agreed to keep working together in various sectors, including trade and investment, as the bilateral free trade agreement took effect as of Jan. 1, it added.

The two shared the view that the equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial for overcoming the pandemic and agreed to seek the expansion of partnerships on vaccine research and development, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Moon joined some of the plenary sessions of the G-7 summit, which opened Friday in the British county of Cornwall, at Johnson's invitation.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson hold a bilateral meeting during the Group of Seven (G-7) summit in Carbis Bay, Cornwall, Britain, on June 13, 2021. (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK