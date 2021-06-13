Moon holds summit talks with British PM
CORNWALL, Britain, June 13 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had separate talks here Sunday with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the host of a Group of Seven (G-7) summit.
They noted that the two countries are maintaining close political and economic cooperation even after the so-called Brexit, Moon's office said.
They agreed to keep working together in various sectors, including trade and investment, as the bilateral free trade agreement took effect as of Jan. 1, it added.
The two shared the view that the equitable supply of COVID-19 vaccines is crucial for overcoming the pandemic and agreed to seek the expansion of partnerships on vaccine research and development, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon joined some of the plenary sessions of the G-7 summit, which opened Friday in the British county of Cornwall, at Johnson's invitation.
