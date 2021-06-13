Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Moon meets Suga, Biden at G-7 summit

01:36 June 13, 2021

CORNWALL, Britain, June 12 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in met Saturday with Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga and U.S. President Joe Biden, as they attended a Group of Seven (G-7) summit here.

Moon "exchanged greetings" with Suga just before the start of an expanded session of the summit at Carbis Bay Hotel & Estate in Cornwall, Britain, according to Cheong Wa Dae spokesperson Park Kyung-mee.

It marked the first face-to-face meeting between the leaders since Suga took office last September.

Moon also encountered Biden at the summit venue. Biden said hello to Moon, who replied that reservations in South Korea for Janssen's COVID-19 vaccines from the U.S. have been completed in 18 hours, Park told reporters.

Moon and Biden had a White House summit in late May, during which Biden agreed to provide South Korea's half a million troops with "full vaccinations." The U.S. soon shipped Janssen-produced vaccines to South Korea for use by one million people.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (C), U.S. President Joe Biden (L) and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga in a combination of file photos of EAP, Yonhap News Agency and AFP. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

lcd@yna.co.kr
(END)

Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK