Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 14.
Korean-language dailies
-- G-7 leaders take on China on human rights, market policies (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- New ruling party leader calls for changes in member politicians for regime change (Kookmin Daily)
-- G-7 leaders attempt to rival China with infrastructure project (Donga Ilbo)
-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Seoul Shinmun)
-- G-7 leaders take on China with rival global infrastructure plan (Segye Times)
-- G-7 rivals China with US$40 tln global infrastructure plan (Chosun Ilbo)
-- G-7 leaders OK global infrastructure plan to challenge China (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- G-7 leaders take on China over human rights violations in Hong Kong, Taiwan (Hankyoreh)
-- G-7 rivals China with grand infrastructure plan (Hankook Ilbo)
-- SMEs suffer from lack of foreign workforce amid extended pandemic (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- New ruling party leader supports U.S. capitalism, fair competition in markets (Korea Economic Daily)
English-language dailies
-- Moon makes big vaccine pledge at G7 (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- Moon meets Suga at G-7, but bilateral session not in the cards (Korea Herald)
-- G7's rivalry with China complicates Korea's balancing act (Korea Times)
