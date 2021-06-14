Monday's weather forecast
09:10 June 14, 2021
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- The following is the weather
forecast for South Korea's 12 major cities at 9:00 a.m. Monday.
Temperature (C) Condition Possibility
High/Low of Rain (%)
Seoul 30/20 Cloudy 20
Incheon 27/18 Sunny 10
Suwon 30/19 Cloudy 10
Cheongju 30/21 Sunny 20
Daejeon 31/21 Sunny 60
Chuncheon 31/18 Sunny 20
Gangneung 24/18 Cloudy 30
Jeonju 30/20 Sunny 60
Gwangju 29/20 Cloudy 30
Jeju 26/19 Sunny 0
Daegu 29/21 Sunny 20
Busan 25/21 Sunny 20
(END)