Hana Financial wins preliminary nod for asset manager in Singapore
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Hana Financial Group Inc. said Monday that it has obtained preliminary approval from Singapore's financial authorities to establish an asset management company in the city-state.
Hana Financial Group said it won the green light from the Monetary Authority of Singapore on Friday. It, however, didn't disclose when the final approval will be granted.
The group said its entry into Singapore's asset management market with high growth potential will help secure a key Asian market that will serve as a springboard for expanding its presence globally.
Singapore has been rapidly emerging as a financial hub in Asia to replace Hong Kong, with nearly 40 percent of Southeast Asian fintech companies based there.
"The envisioned asset manage company will cooperate with other subsidiaries to diversify revenue streams and pave the way for making inroads into other advanced markets," said Hana Financial Group Chairman Kim Jung-tai.
Hana Financial Group is a key financial holding company in South Korea, with major lender Hana Bank serving as the group's flagship.
(END)