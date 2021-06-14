Ssang Bang Wool-led consortium sole bidder for budget carrier Eastar: sources
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- A consortium led by underwear maker Ssang Bang Wool has submitted a bid in an auction to acquire financially troubled budget carrier Eastar Jet Co. amid hopes for a return to normalization in the airline sector, industry sources said Monday.
Kanglim, a local equipment maker under Ssang Bang Wool, attended the formal auction to become a sole bidder, people familiar with the matter told Yonhap News Agency.
Pan Ocean, a shipping firm wholly owned by chicken-processing company Harim Holdings Corp., as well as other private equity funds, have shown interest in the budget carrier, but they did not submit their bids by the 3 p.m. deadline, the sources said.
Eastar plans to review the bidding price, its financing plans and business plan after acquisition to select the final bidder on June 21, the company's CEO Kim You-sang said over the phone.
The consortium, if selected as the preferred bidder, is scheduled to conduct diligence on Eastar for one to two weeks and sign a deal to buy the low-cost carrier, currently under a court-led rehabilitation scheme, in July.
The bankruptcy court approved the corporate rehabilitation process for the carrier in February.
Eastar is required to submit its debt-repayment and other rehabilitation programs to the court by July 20, which was delayed by two months.
Eastar selected the unidentified preliminary preferred investor in early May and then kicked off an open auction on May 14 in a "stalking horse" bid selection process.
In the stalking horse bid, Eastar picked a preliminary preferred bidder ahead of an auction, in which other bidders submit their prices. The preliminary stalking horse bidder already submitted its bidding price for the budget carrier.
"If a bidder submits a bidding price (that is) the highest and higher than the stalking horse's price in the auction, the company will ask the stalking horse if it can pay the highest bidding price to buy Eastar," Kim explained.
If the stalking horse accepts the highest price, Eastar will fall under its control. If not, the company that wrote the higher price will take over Eastar, he said.
The acquisition price for Eastar is estimated to reach at least 100 billion won (US$90 million).
The carrier earlier said it aims to receive an air operator certificate (AOC) from the transport ministry once the Seoul bankruptcy court accepts its rehabilitation program to resume domestic flights within this year.
Eastar has suspended most of its flights on domestic and international routes since March last year due to the coronavirus' impact on the airline industry, and its AOC became ineffective in May 2020.
It has had difficulties in finding a strategic investor since July last year, when Jeju Air Co. scrapped its plan to acquire the carrier amid the prolonged COVID-19 pandemic.
