Yonhap News Summary
(LEAD) S. Korea to conduct Dokdo defense drill this week
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to stage an annual military exercise on and around its easternmost islets of Dokdo this week to beef up the country's defense capabilities, sources said Monday.
The drill, named the East Sea Territory Protection Exercise, is scheduled to take place Tuesday, and will involve the Navy, the Air Force and the Coast Guard, according to the government and military sources.
Japan unilaterally cancels plan for talks between Moon, Suga: official
SEOUL -- Japan called off agreed-upon talks between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga during the Group of Seven (G-7) meeting in Britain due to Seoul's regular exercise to defend its easternmost islets of Dokdo, a foreign ministry official said Monday.
Seoul and Tokyo had reached a tentative agreement to hold a "pull-aside" meeting between their leaders on the sidelines of the G-7 session in the seaside resort of Carbis Bay in Cornwall, the official said. The three-day gathering ended Sunday.
KT partners with U.S. bio firm in electronic medicine
SEOUL -- KT Corp., a South Korean telecom giant, said Monday it has partnered with U.S.-based NeuroSigma Inc. to collaborate in developing electronic medicine to treat neurological disorders in a move to expand the telecom operator's foothold in the health care sector.
KT said the two companies will collaborate to build a business model and technology for electronic medicine that targets neurological and mental illnesses, such as attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), depression and epilepsy.
Celltrion's COVID-19 antibody treatment shows efficacy in phase 3 trial
SEOUL -- South Korean pharmaceutical giant Celltrion Inc. said Monday that its COVID-19 antibody treatment has sharply reduced recovery time and the chance of a severe case.
Celltrion announced top-line results from a global phase three clinical study of Rekirona, a pivotal part of the study to obtain more comprehensive safety and efficacy results.
Nearly 16,000 enjoy 'flights to nowhere' amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Nearly 16,000 people have used "flights to nowhere" offered by South Korean airlines since the sightseeing flights were introduced late last year, the customs office said Monday.
The Korea Customs Service (KCS) said 15,983 passengers used a total of 152 international flights designed for the purpose of the air journey, not the destination, between December 2020 and May 2021.
Hyundai to temporarily halt U.S. plant on chip shortage, maintenance
SEOUL -- Hyundai Motor Co., South Korea's biggest carmaker by sales, said Monday it will suspend its U.S. plant for three weeks due to lack of semiconductors and routine maintenance.
Hyundai Motor will halt the Alabama plant for one week from June 14 on a chip shortage and two weeks from June 16 to July 11 for the plant's maintenance work, a company spokesman said by phone.
Virus cases at over 2-month low; vaccinations tipped to top 14 mln this week
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases rose by the smallest amount in more than two months due to fewer tests over the weekend as the country is preparing for eased virus restrictions starting next month amid an accelerating vaccination drive.
The country reported 399 more COVID-19 cases, including 360 local infections, raising the total caseload to 148,273, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
