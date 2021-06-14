New PPP leader says unconventionality should become new standard of Korean politics
SEOUL, June 14 (Yonhap) -- Lee Jun-seok, the main opposition People Power Party's new young chairman, on Monday committed to pursue a change of culture within politics, saying that the challenge of conventional norms should become the new standard of South Korean politics.
"(The PPP) should be a container where various different thoughts can co-exist, and expectations for things new, rather than fears of changes, should be our new language," Lee said during a meeting of the party's supreme council, which he presided over for the first time since taking office last week.
"The unconventionality, which we will be carrying out from today onward, should go beyond the notion of novelty and become the new standard of Yeouido," he noted, referring to the namesake district in western Seoul, which houses the National Assembly, as well as the headquarters of rival political parties.
Lee, the 36-year-old Harvard-educated politician without experience as a lawmaker, was elected the new chairman of the biggest conservative party last week, rewriting South Korea's modern political history. He became the youngest-ever leader of a mainstream political party in South Korea.
Lee again captured media headlines Sunday for showing up for work at the National Assembly on a bicycle, as opposed to traveling in a chauffeur-driven sedan as heavyweight politicians often do. He was using a bike sharing service operated by the Seoul city government.
"I didn't know my bicycle ride would draw such big attention," Lee noted.
"It will be difficult to legislate regulations on or nurture new industries such as last mile transportation, including bike sharing, without deep knowledge about them," he said, vowing to explore new-generation agenda items that have been disregarded by mainstream politicians so far.
pbr@yna.co.kr
(END)