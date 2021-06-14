(LEAD) S. Korea, Austria agree to forge 'strategic partnership'
VIENNA, June 14 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea and Austria agreed Monday to elevate their longstanding ties to a "strategic partnership" during talks here between President Moon Jae-in and Chancellor Sebastian Kurz.
They noted that the two sides have constantly developed bilateral ties. In 2022 they will commemorate the 130th anniversary of establishing diplomatic ties.
They agreed to upgrade the relationship a notch for "forward-looking partnerships" on such various fields as politics, economy, science and technology, culture and arts.
Kurz made a trip to South Korea in 2019. He participated remotely in the P4G Seoul Summit on climate and sustainable growth recently hosted by Moon.
On the occasion of Moon's trip here, South Korea and Austria signed a protocol on updating their decades-old pact on avoiding double taxation. Also signed were a memorandum of understanding on promoting exchanges of visits by youth and a letter of intent on education cooperation.
Moon attended the signing ceremony of a pact on promoting cultural cooperation through a new joint committee, along with Austrian President Alexander Van der Bellen, earlier in the day.
