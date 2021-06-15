Go to Contents
Moon meets mayor of Vienna, hopes for its ties with S. Korean cities

00:00 June 15, 2021

VIENNA, June 14 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in visited the city hall of Vienna on Monday and met with the mayor of the Austrian capital.

Upon arriving at the city hall, Moon signed a guest book, in accordance with a long tradition for visiting foreign dignitaries, Cheong Wa Dae said.

Speaking to Mayor Michael Ludwig, Moon expressed hope that Vienna, known for creative and sustainable urban development, will promote cooperative ties with South Korea's local governments, especially on smart city projects, Moon's office added.

The president also pointed out that around 80 percent of roughly 2,700 ethnic South Koreans in Austria reside in Vienna and requested that the city government pay special attention to them.

Moon then expressed his condolences to the victims of a terrorist attack here last November and bereaved families. Four people were killed and 23 others were wounded in a series of shootings.
