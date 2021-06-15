Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended #headlines

Top headlines in major S. Korean newspapers

06:57 June 15, 2021

SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- The following are the top headlines in major South Korean newspapers on June 15.

Korean-language dailies
-- Head of state health insurer goes on hunger strike over feuds between labor unions (Kyunghyang Shinmun)
-- China finds G-7 statement unacceptable, S. Korea claims it played no role (Kookmin Daily)
-- 'Youth employment' program shunned by young people (Donga Ilbo)
-- Japan cancels talks with S. Korea over regular Dokdo exercise (Seoul Shinmun)
-- 'Lee Jun-seok effect' moving needle in Jeolla regions (Segye Times)
-- Labor unions bicker with each other, director goes on hunger strike at state health insurer (Chosun Ilbo)
-- S. Korean, Japan engage in blame game over cancellation of summit (JoongAng Ilbo)
-- Suga unilaterally cancels talks with S. Korea, commits 'diplomatic discourtesy' (Hankyoreh)
-- Life moves closer to normalcy as schools, concert halls open up, int'l travel expands (Hankook Ilbo)
-- Hyundai Mobis to build semiconductor for cars (Maeil Business Newspaper)
-- Private sector debt soars 1,000 tln won during 4 years of Moon administration (Korea Economic Daily)

English-language dailies
-- Japan nixed meeting between Moon, Suga (Korea JoongAng Daily)
-- S. Korea's financial system at risk over fast-growing household debt (Korea Herald)
-- Main opposition enjoys high support rate after electing young leader (Korea Times)
(END)

Keyword
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK