7 soldiers from same Army base test positive for COVID-19
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Seven soldiers from the same Army base in the central city of Nonsan tested positive for the new coronavirus, the defense ministry said Tuesday.
They were confirmed to have been infected while being in isolation after coming into contact with a colleague who earlier tested positive, according to the ministry.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the military population to 1,002. The confirmed cases at barracks surpassed the 1,000 mark after the military reported its first virus case in January last year.
Nationwide, South Korea reported 374 more virus cases, including 347 local infections, raising the total caseload to 148,647, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
