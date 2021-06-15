Go to Contents
SEARCH

Range
Order by
Periods
~

* The search is limited to articles published after 2010.

Recommended

Sex offenders to be banned from becoming homeroom teachers for up to 10 yrs: ministry

12:11 June 15, 2021

SEJONG, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Teachers punished for sexual misconduct will be banned from becoming homeroom teachers for a maximum of 10 years, the education ministry said Tuesday.

According to the ministry, the Cabinet approved revised enforcement decrees of the Educational Officials Act and the Private School Act to enhance students' safety and prevent secondary damage from sex-related crimes at school.

Under the revision, teachers who have been dismissed or expelled from their posts due to sex offenses, including sexual assault, crimes against minors, sex trafficking and sexual harassment, will be prohibited from getting assigned to homeroom classes for 10 years.

Those who have been demoted, suspended or reprimanded will face the same penalty for nine, seven and five years, respectively.

When the amendments take effect on June 23, an estimated 460 teachers will be put under corresponding measures nationwide, according to the ministry.

This file image, captured from a Twitter account on Oct. 29, 2018, shows post-it notes that call for the Seoul Metropolitan Office of Education's efforts to resolve sex crimes at schools. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)
This Feb. 19, 2021, file photo shows a victim of sexual harassment by a teacher speaking during a news conference held in front of the Seoul Northern District Court after the teacher was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison on the charge. (Yonhap)

In recent years, sexual predation at schools has emerged as a major problem in South Korea, sparking a series of school #MeToo movements. In February, a teacher at a girls' high school in Seoul was sentenced to 1 1/2 years in prison for sexually harassing five of his students.

"The revised law aims to create a safe school environment for students by reducing the frequency of contact between students and teachers who have committed sex crimes," the ministry said.

"We hope the teachers' community takes this opportunity to work toward eradicating sexual predators at schools," the ministry added.

Several teachers' groups, however, called the upcoming measure a "privilege" rather than a penalty for problematic teachers as homeroom class management tends to require a heavier workload.

nyway@yna.co.kr
(END)

Related Articles
Most Liked
Most Saved
Most Viewed All Categories
Issue Keywords
Most Viewed Photos
Main Article Right Now
TYPE SIZE

Example Type Sizing

A A

SAVED

SHARE

To get the link, tap the URL.

How can we improve?

SUBMIT

Thanks for your feedback!

OK