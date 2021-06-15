S. Korean president in Spain for state visit to improve bilateral ties
MADRID, June 15 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in touched down in Spain on Tuesday for a state visit, the last leg of his weeklong Europe tour.
He is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit here in 14 years and also the first state guest greeted by Spain since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During his three-day stay in Madrid and Barcelona, Moon is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez, meet with King Felipe VI and attend business-related events.
In the summit, the two sides plan to upgrade their seven-decade-long friendly cooperative ties by another notch, according to Cheong Wa Dae.
Moon will especially have discussions on deepening and diversifying bilateral economic partnerships, it added.
He attended a G-7 summit in Britain followed by a three-day state visit to Austria as part of his three-nation trip to Europe. It marks the resumption of his face-to-face summit diplomacy with European countries that was suspended due to the pandemic.
