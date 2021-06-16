Go to Contents
(LEAD) Moon meets Spanish king in welcoming ceremony

03:57 June 16, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES with welcoming ceremony, city hall visit; CHANGES headline; ADDS photos)

MADRID, June 15 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in attended an official welcoming ceremony in Madrid on Tuesday, kicking off his three-day state visit.

Shortly after touching down at the Barajas international airport in the Spanish capital, he headed to the royal palace together with first lady Kim Jung-sook. King Felipe VI greeted them, as they met for the first time since the king's trip to South Korea in October 2019.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI inspect honor guards during a welcoming ceremony at the royal palace in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) talks with Spain's King Felipe VI, with their wives -- first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) and Queen Letizia -- standing next to them, at the royal palace in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

Moon then visited City Hall in Madrid in accordance with a longtime tradition for a foreign state guest in Spain.

The president expressed hope for an early normalization in people's daily lives from the COVID-19 pandemic and the resumption of brisk people-to-people exchanges between the two nations, Moon's office said.

Moon later attended a welcoming dinner hosted by King Felipe VI.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on upgrading bilateral ties, especially expanding economic partnerships.

Moon will fly to Barcelona later in the day to join an annual business leaders' forum. He is the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to Spain in 14 years.

Spain is the last leg of his weeklong Europe tour that also took him to Britain and Austria.

South Koreans living in Spain greet President Moon Jae-in aboard a car in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)




