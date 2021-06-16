(2nd LD) Moon given 'golden key' in Spain visit

Go to Contents
07:50 June 16, 2021

(ATTN: UPDATES throughout with details; ADDS photos)

MADRID, June 16 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in received a "golden key" from Spain on Tuesday, as he expressed hope that it would bring big luck to the Korean Peninsula.

He also said that he would open the door of overcoming the COVID-19 pandemic with the key.

The president was given the gift by the mayor of Madrid, Jose Luis Martínez-Almeida, during a visit to City Hall in accordance with a longtime tradition for a foreign state guest in Spain.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) receives a golden key as a gift from Madrid Mayor Jose Luis Martinez-Almeida during his visit to City Hall on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

The mayor said the key means that the door of Madrid is always open, stressing the importance of bilateral exchanges.

Moon then attended a welcoming dinner hosted by King Felipe VI. He pointed out that South Korea and Spain are similar to each other in that their people have achieved economic development and democratization.

The president expressed hope that the two nations will cooperate on such common tasks as responding to the fourth industrial era and attaining green growth.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) talks with Spanish King Felipe VI at the Royal Palace of Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

Soon after touching down at the Barajas international airport in the Spanish capital earlier in the day, he headed to the royal palace together with first lady Kim Jung-sook. Moon and Felipe met each other for the first time since the king's trip to South Korea in October 2019 along with Queen Letizia.

South Korea's national anthem was played followed by a 21-gun salute during the ceremony. The two sides also exchanged medals of honor.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in (L) and Spain's King Felipe VI inspect an honor guard during a welcoming ceremony at the royal palace in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)
South Korean President Moon Jae-in (2nd from L) talks with Spain's King Felipe VI, with their wives -- first lady Kim Jung-sook (L) and Queen Letizia -- standing next to them, at the royal palace in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

Moon became the first South Korean leader to make a state visit to Spain in 14 years.

On Wednesday, he is scheduled to hold summit talks with Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez on upgrading bilateral ties, especially expanding economic partnerships.

Moon will fly to Barcelona later in the day to join an annual business leaders' forum.

Spain is the last leg of his weeklong Europe tour that also took him to Britain and Austria.

South Koreans living in Spain greet President Moon Jae-in aboard a car in Madrid on June 15, 2021. (Yonhap)

(END)

