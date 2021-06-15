Moon discusses vaccine cooperation with Germany's CureVac
VIENNA, June 15 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korean President Moon Jae-in had a virtual meeting Tuesday with the head of Germany's biotech group CureVac on COVID-19 vaccine partnership, Cheong Wa Dae said.
Moon talked with the firm's CEO Franz-Werner Haas just before leaving for Spain following a three-day state visit to Austria.
Moon requested the "strengthening of COVID-19 vaccine cooperation" between his country and the company known for its own efforts to manufacture vaccines based on the so-called messenger RNA (mRNA) technology.
The company is also working to develop a second-generation vaccine not just the coronavirus but also its variants.
Moon pointed out that South Korea, which has an advanced bio-health sector, is trying to become a global vaccine production hub.
He expressed hope that CureVac will succeed in developing an mRNA vaccine.
Moon met with German Chancellor Angela Merkel last weekend on the sidelines of a Group of Seven summit in the British county of Cornwall. The two sides agreed to cooperate with each other on vaccine development and production.
(END)