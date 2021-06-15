Sales of fiction, poetry increase amid pandemic
SEOUL, June 15 (Yonhap) -- Sales of fiction and poetry books at Yes24, a leading online bookstore, have continued to grow this year, as people spend more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.
The sales volume of novels, poetry and dramas have risen 8.3 percent year-on-year so far this year, Yes24 announced. The volume increased 21.4 percent year-on-year last year after decreasing 9.6 percent in 2019.
Among this year's 100 bestsellers, 13 titles belonged to the category, which came in third after economy-business books and children's books, the data showed.
The top seller was Lee Mi-ye's fantasy novel "Dollergut Dream Department Store." Ryu Shiva's poetry collection "Poetry of Mindfulness" stayed in the Top 20 for 15 weeks following its publication in September.
Women made up nearly 70 percent of buyers of novels and poetry, with women in their 40s the most avid readers in the category, according to the company.
