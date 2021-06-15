Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Tuesday.
-----------------
Seoul PM urges Pyongyang leadership to engage in dialogue for Korean peace
SEOUL -- South Korea's prime minister on Tuesday urged Pyongyang to engage in dialogue with Seoul in hopes of reviving the stalled peace process on the Korean Peninsula.
"I earnestly ask that you return to the table of dialogue and reconciliation in order for the Korean Peninsula's clock of peace to move forward again," Prime Minister Kim Boo-kyum said at an event in Seoul marking the 21st anniversary of the landmark first inter-Korean summit in June 2000.
-----------------
Minister vows efforts to resume stalled talks with N. Korea on summit anniv.
SEOUL -- South Korea will strive to resume the long-suspended dialogue and exchanges with North Korea, Unification Minister Lee In-young said Tuesday as the country marked the 21st anniversary of the first-ever inter-Korean summit in 2000.
Lee also noted that "quite good conditions" have been generated for North Korea to come out for dialogue thanks to last month's summit talks between President Moon Jae-in and U.S. President Joe Biden as they promised to use diplomacy to resolve the North's nuclear problem.
-----------------
(3rd LD) New virus cases in 300s for 2nd day; vaccinations top 13 mln in less than 4 months
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new COVID-19 cases remained under 400 for the second day in a row Tuesday on fewer tests over the weekend as the country's vaccination drive picks up steam with 1 in 4 South Koreans receiving at least one jab.
The country reported 374 more virus cases, including 347 local infections, raising the total caseload to 148,647, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-----------------
Sales of fiction, poetry increase amid pandemic
SEOUL -- Sales of fiction and poetry books at Yes24, a leading online bookstore, have continued to grow this year, as people spend more time at home amid the coronavirus pandemic, the company said Tuesday.
The sales volume of novels, poetry and dramas have risen 8.3 percent year-on-year so far this year, Yes24 announced. The volume increased 21.4 percent year-on-year last year after decreasing 9.6 percent in 2019.
-----------------
Over 600 drug offenders arrested in 3-month police crackdown
SEOUL -- An intensive police crackdown on drug offenses for the past three months resulted in the arrests of over 600 suspects, the National Police Agency (NPA) said Tuesday.
The three-month-long crackdown that began in March led to the detention of 2,626 drug offenders and 614 of them were put under arrest, the NPA said.
-----------------
Bucheon Int'l Fantastic Film Festival to open next month
SEOUL -- The Bucheon International Fantastic Film Festival (BIFAN), South Korea's largest annual genre film festival, will open next month both online and in person amid the coronavirus pandemic, organizers said Tuesday.
The 25th edition of BIFAN will run from July 8 to July 18 in Bucheon, just west of Seoul, under the motto of "Stay Strange," with a special focus on non-mainstream genre movies.
-----------------
(LEAD) S. Korea achieves 13-mln vaccination goal earlier than scheduled
SEOUL -- South Korea on Tuesday achieved its vaccination goal of inoculating over 13 million people, or a quarter of the country's 51.3 million population, earlier than scheduled amid its accelerating vaccination drive, boding well for its scheme to create herd immunity by November, the health authorities said.
A total of slightly more than 13 million people had received their first shots of COVID-19 vaccines as of 2:30 p.m., accounting for around 25.4 percent of the country's population, since the country started its vaccination program on Feb. 26, according to the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA).
-----------------
Jeju Forum to serve as dialogue platform on peace on peninsula, Northeast Asia: chief organizer
SEOUL -- An international peace forum set to take place on the southern island of Jeju later this month seeks to serve as a multilateral dialogue platform for discussions on ways to promote peace on the Korean Peninsula and in Northeast Asia, the organizer said Tuesday.
The annual Jeju Forum for Peace and Prosperity is due to kick off June 24 for a three-day run, bringing together dozens of speakers and guests here and abroad in an online-offline hybrid format amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
-----------------
Seoul stocks close at all-time high ahead of Fed meeting
SEOUL -- South Korean renewed its all-time record for the second straight day Tuesday, backed by investors' optimism for the U.S. Federal Reserve meeting this week. The Korean won fell against the U.S. dollar.
The benchmark Korea Composite Stock Price Index (KOSPI) rose 6.5 points, or 0.2 percent, to close at 3,258.63 points.
