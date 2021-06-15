S. Korea defeat Ghana in key Olympic football tuneup

Kim used 18 players in the first match last Saturday. He then called up two players who had been with the senior national team for World Cup qualifiers earlier in the month, Won Du-jae and Lee Dong-gyeong. Of 30 players on hand, Kim ended up laying 29, with the usual No. 1 goalkeeper Song Bum-keun being the lone exception. Two backups, Ahn Joon-soo and An Chan-gi, each got into a game in Jeju, as Song is all but assured of his spot on the final squad.

