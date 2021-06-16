Korean-language dailies

-- 'Disappeared red days' to return (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Electric costs to increase starting next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- He died in 3.3-square-meter room after having only energy drinks (Donga Ilbo)

-- Four more red days; alternative holidays to be expanded (Seoul Shinmun)

-- NATO vows to work together against challenges posed by China in first official tough line against Beijing (Segye Times)

-- Elderly citizens paid 'elderly tax' today, again (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Basic income debate ignited, but only branded names for presidential election rampant (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Anti-discrimination law referred to parliament committee by the public (Hankyoreh)

-- Lowest legal fee falls below 3 mln won amid challenges facing lawyers (Hankook Ilbo)

-- Kakao gallops past Naver as 3rd most valuable firm (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Big bang in loan market with techfins' strike (Korea Economic Daily)

