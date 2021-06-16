(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 16)

Suga apparently has little or no interest in holding talks with Moon, although citing the Dokdo issue seems to be a lame excuse. Korea has many reasons to complain about Japan's irrational stance on the islets. Most recently, Japan again invited the anger of Korea and its people by including Dokdo on the map of the route of the Tokyo Olympics torch relay. Posting such a map online is tantamount to an infringement on Korea's sovereignty and a violation of the Olympic spirit of peace and harmony.