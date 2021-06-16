(EDITORIAL from Korea JoongAng Daily on June 16)

In an another ugly turn, Korea and Japan are bent on blaming each other for the cancellation of a meeting between President Moon Jae-in and Japanese Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga on the sidelines of the G7 Summit in the UK. A Korean diplomatic official leaked to the local press the allegation that Japan had provisionally agreed to a brief meeting between the two leaders but unilaterally called it off because of Korea's military drill to defend the Dokdo islets in the East Sea. After the news broke, Japan's diplomatic officials denied it, saying Japan had never agreed to hold such a meeting.