Streaming platform Tving's MAU hit record high of 3.34 mln in May
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Tving, a video streaming subsidiary of South Korean entertainment giant CJ ENM, said Wednesday that the number of its monthly active users (MAU) hit a fresh record high last month.
Citing the latest data from market researcher Nielsen Koreanclick, Tving said its MAU tally reached 3.34 million in May, breaking its previous record of 3.27 million set in March.
The May figure marked a rise in 1.1 million users from October last year when the company formed a joint venture with cable network JTBC.
Tving, originally launched by CJ ENM in 2010, said its focus in creating quality original content was attributable to the steep growth.
Its original variety entertainment shows, including "New Journey to the West Spring Camp," a spinoff series of the popular travel-reality show, and "Girls' High School Investigation Class," have gained steady popularity among young users.
The big-budget science fiction film "Seobok," starring two South Korean heartthrobs, Gong Yoo and Park Bo-gum, also lent support to the service's expansion after it was released simultaneously in theaters and through Tving in April.
Tving said its upcoming new original series and films, such as the webtoon-based fantasy "Yumi's Cells" and the action movie "Shark: The Beginning," are expected to attract more users to the streaming platform.
Meanwhile, the MAU figure of Wavve, a separate homegrown streaming platform run by major broadcasters KBS, MBC and SBS, reached 3.73 million last month, according to the Nielsen Koreanclick data.
Wavve's May data marked the highest MAU recording for the platform in 2021, almost reaching the 3.88 million record tally achieved in September of last year.
Netflix, meanwhile, posted a decline in its MAU number for the fourth consecutive month in May, after hitting a record high of 8.95 million in January.
brk@yna.co.kr
(END)