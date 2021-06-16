Full text of joint statement on the strategic partnership
MADRID, June 16 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- The following is the full text of a joint statement on the strategic partnership between South Korea and Spain.
1. On the occasion of the State Visit to Spain on June 15-17, 2021, H.E. Mr. Moon Jae-in, President of the Republic of Korea, met with H.E. Mr. Pedro Sanchez Perez-Castejon, President of the Government of the Kingdom of Spain.
2. The two Leaders underlined that the Republic of Korea and Spain uphold the fundamental values of freedom, democracy, human rights, gender equality and the rule of law and share common views with regard to international affairs and the commitment to the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development.
3. Following the successful State Visit by Their Majesties the King and Queen of Spain to the Republic of Korea in October 2019, which opened the celebrations of the 70th Anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Spain, the two Leaders are indeed committed to further strengthening the bilateral relations in order to move forward relations that are multidimensional and which still have a great deal of potential for growth.
4. The two Leaders recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has tragically affected their two countries and indeed the whole of the international community, has slowed down the progress in the bilateral relations but it has nonetheless shown the strength and resilience of the links between the Republic of Korea and Spain, underlined by a mutual solidarity proven in such difficult times.
5. Recognizing the value of the mutually beneficial relations, the two Leaders agreed to upgrade their bilateral relations to a Strategic Partnership in order to advance joint efforts in the following fields: (I) political and diplomatic cooperation; (II) international and multilateral cooperation; (III) international peace and security; (IV) economic cooperation; (V) science, technology and innovation; and (VI) culture, education, sports, people-to-people exchanges and tourism cooperation.
Political and Diplomatic Cooperation
6. The two Leaders wish to develop the strong political and diplomatic cooperation, as well as the ties of cooperation in the fields of security, the environment, the economy, innovation, industrial digitalization and support for companies, especially SMEs, and entrepreneurship; and not least people-to-people exchanges.
7. The two Leaders agreed to enhance political cooperation by promoting regular meetings and dialogues at all levels, including exchanges at government level and between regional and local authorities, and to support exchanges between legislative bodies in the frame of Parliamentary diplomacy.
8. The two Leaders supported the continuity and underlined the importance of the political consultations at senior levels, and other consultation mechanisms set up at high ranking officials level for the discussion of specific matters, among others, defense and security, economic affairs and science and technology.
International and Multilateral Cooperation
9. The two Leaders reiterated their support for the Declaration on the commemoration of the seventy-fifth anniversary of the United Nations adopted by the UN member states on 21 September, 2020.
10. In line with the Joint Statement "Reinforcing Multilateralism together building on the United Nations 75th Anniversary Declaration", which was adopted in Madrid on 10 November, 2020, both Leaders expressed support for a stronger, reformed and reinvigorated rules-based multilateralism, with a more inclusive United Nations at its core.
11. The 2030 Agenda is, for both countries, a fundamental guide to articulate their internal policies and an unavoidable pillar in foreign action that guarantees the coherence of all policies with sustainable development. Both Leaders expressed their renewed commitment to the objective of making decisive progress in the achievement of the Sustainable Development Goals and will promote alliances and cooperation mechanisms, both at the bilateral and multilateral levels, and exchange good practices.
12. Both Leaders underlined the importance of advancing gender equality globally. The promotion and protection of women's and girls' rights, enhancing participation of women in all decision making processes, economic empowerment and fighting against violence against women and girls must be at the core of all actions of the multilateral system. The Republic of Korea and Spain will work together to enhance active policies and initiatives on the advancement of women and girls, including the Women Peace and Security Agenda.
13. The two Leaders recognized that the COVID-19 pandemic, which has caused severe socioeconomic pain and damage, is a common challenge for humanity and also constitutes an opportunity to build forward better. They agreed to make efforts for mutual solidarity and information sharing aiming at strengthening health emergency preparedness and response capabilities, and underlined that multilateralism and international cooperation should be the two key pillars of the recovery effort.
14. The two Leaders agreed to work together towards a WHO convention, agreement, or other international instrument for pandemic preparedness and response to build a more robust global health architecture and ensure the full implementation of International Health Regulations (2005), and as well to further their cooperation in health in multilateral and international fora including the International Vaccine Institute.
15. The two Leaders agreed to continue to advocate for sufficient production and equitable global access to COVID-19 vaccines. The Republic of Korea and Spain will continue to support the ACT-Accelerator and the COVAX facility, including through in-kind and financial contributions. The world needs to fully leverage and expand existing global vaccine production capacities, ensure smooth supply chains, and remove trade barriers and logistical hurdles, ensuring universal access to vaccines as quickly as possible.
16. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to protect the environment and biodiversity and look forward to a successful outcome of the COP15 to be held in Kunming, China, in October this year. The next global biodiversity framework for the post 2020 decade should provide smart and ambitious targets and solid indicators to reinforce its implementation.
17. In the post-COVID recovery context, proper policies and green investments in areas such as agro ecology, environmental protection, sustainable transport, sustainable energy, energy efficiency and building rehabilitation, among others, are seen as sources of direct and indirect employment and therefore, economic growth. The two Leaders also agreed to explore further the full potential of sectors such as those enabling or related to the circular economy, nature based solutions, adaptation to climate change, prevention of waste generation, the reduction of marine plastic litter, extensive agriculture and livestock and sustainable forest management.
18. Both Leaders acknowledged the importance of water conservation, as a precious resource for life, and the need to use water resources in an efficient way, promoting a decrease in water demand and the integration of conventional and non-conventional resources as part of a more circular economy.
19. Both Leaders stressed the urgency of tackling climate change and its impacts and the need to increase global efforts to ensure that the increase in the global mean temperature remains below 1.5 C while promoting a climate resilient development. The two Leaders agreed that the Paris Agreement is the right instrument to achieve the objectives of the fight against climate change, both in mitigation and in adaptation. They stressed the need to establish ambitious targets and implement the right policies to reach them.
20. The two Leaders stressed the commitment of both the Republic of Korea and Spain to reach net zero emissions by 2050 and the adoption, in both countries, of ambitious 2030 targets in line with the 2050 goal as well as their commitment to work together in order to encourage other countries to come forward with ambitious Nationally Determined Contributions and Long Term Strategies ahead of COP26. Furthermore, they underlined the importance of reaching an ambitious outcome at the COP26 in Glasgow at the end of the current year and vowed to work together in this regard.
21. Both Leaders underlined the importance of aligning the activities of international financial institutions and multilateral development banks with the goals of the Paris Agreement and the wider Sustainable Development Goals. They reaffirmed the important role of the Songdo-based Green Climate Fund in promoting the paradigm shift towards low emission and climate-resilient development pathways.
22. The two Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to accelerate the clean energy transition as the only way to reach net zero emissions by 2050, underlining the opportunity it offers in terms of jobs, emission reductions and eradication of energy poverty. They will continue to work on the implementation, among others, of the measures included in the Korean Green New Deal and the Spanish Law on Climate Change and Energy Transition, and express their will to collaborate, in particular, in the fields of renewable energy and energy efficiency.
23. Both Leaders hailed the success of the recent P4G Seoul Summit ("Partnering for Green Growth and the Global Goals 2030") held on 30-31 May, 2021, as an important milestone on the road towards the COP26 in Glasgow later this year. The Summit showed the commitment of the participants to enhance the collective efforts towards an inclusive green recovery and carbon neutrality.
24. The two Leaders concurred on the need to reform the United Nations Security Council (UNSC). The Republic of Korea and Spain belong to the Uniting for Consensus (UfC) group and believe the reform should seek a more effective, transparent, democratic, accountable and representative Security Council.
25. The two Leaders reaffirmed the idea that free trade benefits both countries and expressed their commitment to fight protectionism, promote open, resilient and diversified global supply chains, tackle trade distortions and ensure a fair, rules-based and stable trading environment with the World Trade Organization at its center. For that purpose, both sides are engaged in working together to reform the World Trade Organization and to achieve a successful outcome in the next Ministerial Conference.
26. The two Leaders acknowledged the importance of connectivity, not only from the physical and infrastructure perspective, but also from the digital and human perspective, as a pillar of development. Its construction should be based on the principles of sustainability, openness, inclusiveness and transparency.
27. Welcoming the ROK's initiatives for the provision of assistance to Central America countries, the two Leaders concurred on expanding cooperation in the Ibero-American region in such realms as the infrastructure, education, digital and green fields. To this end, they agreed to continue to engage in discussions through channels for bilateral consultations such as the ROK-Spain Meeting of Director-Generals for Latin American Affairs.
28. The two Leaders vowed to enhance the cooperation between the Republic of Korea and Spain at the UN and in all multilateral institutions and fora, including the G20. They welcomed the G20 agreement on the Common Framework for Debt Treatments beyond the Debt Service Suspension Initiative (DSSI) to address debt vulnerabilities on a case-by-case basis, and called for its swift, comprehensive and transparent implementation.
29. The two Leaders call for a swift decision on and the implementation of a new Special Drawing Rights (SDRs) general allocation of USD 650 billion to meet the long-term global need to supplement reserve assets, while enhancing transparency and accountability in the use of SDRs. They supported exploring options for IMF members to channel SDRs on a voluntary basis to support recovery efforts in vulnerable countries across all continents.
30. The two Leaders also acknowledged the role of their private sector windows in the upcoming economic recovery. As both countries share the same constituency in IDB Invest within the Inter-American Development Bank Group, they appealed the private sector to play a vital role in Public-Private Partnerships initiatives in developing countries.
International Peace and Security
31. The two Leaders reiterated their commitment to contributing to peace and security in the international community.
32. The two Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to the complete denuclearization and the establishment of permanent peace on the Korean Peninsula achieved through diplomacy and dialogue. They called for the full implementation of relevant UN Security Council resolutions by the international community, including the DPRK. They also stressed the importance of inter-Korean dialogue, engagement, and cooperation.
33. Both Leaders reaffirmed their commitment to a successful Tenth Non-Proliferation Treaty Review Conference, as a further step towards the common goal of a world free of nuclear weapons. In this regard, they welcomed the progress made within the Stockholm Initiative for Nuclear Disarmament, in which both the Republic of Korea and Spain actively participate, and looked forward to the next Ministerial Meeting of this process, to be held in Madrid on July 5.
34. Reaffirming that the Republic of Korea and Spain are active members of the International Partnership Against Impunity for the Use of Chemical Weapons, both leaders reiterated their firm rejection of any use of chemical weapons in violation of the Chemical Weapons Convention, and expressed their full support for the Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons as well as their appreciation for its Technical Secretariat's professional, impartial and independent work.
35. Both Leaders reiterated the need for inclusive multilateralism through strengthening of the United Nations and their support for all political tools and mechanisms to prevent the outbreak, escalation, continuation and recurrence of conflict. They reiterated that in case of conflict, humanitarian access must be ensured in accordance with humanitarian principles. The Leaders acknowledged that both countries are States Parties to the Rome Statute of the International Criminal Court (ICC) and reaffirm their full support to the ICC which is a central institution in the fight against impunity for the most serious crimes of concern to the international community.
36. The two Leaders reaffirmed that UN Peacekeeping Operations is an indispensable and effective tool for promoting international peace and security, and in this context, recognized the significance of the upcoming Peacekeeping Ministerial to be held in December 2021 in Seoul, which will contribute to strengthening UN Peacekeeping operations.
37. The two Leaders expressed their satisfaction with the joint efforts carried out within the Republic of Korea–EU Framework Agreement and Crisis Management Participation Agreement, facilitating the collaboration in addressing global challenges such as piracy and providing a platform for collaboration in civilian missions.
38. The two Leaders agreed on the importance of collaboration in the field of defense based on the Agreement between the two Defense Ministries of December 2006, underlining the holding of the next Joint Defense Commission in October 2021 in Madrid, where a Bilateral Cooperation Program will be approved with concrete activities to deepen the areas of education, joint training and exchange of experiences.
39. In addition, both Leaders attach special importance to consolidating cooperation in the field of Defence Material and Industries, based on the Agreement on Cooperation in Defence Material between their respective Ministries of Defence of 2019, which is promoted through the bilateral meetings of the Defence Material Working Group.
Economic Cooperation
40. The two Leaders welcomed the excellent trend of trade and investment relations between the Republic of Korea and Spain in recent years, and highlighted the importance of restoring the pre-pandemic commercial exchange levels.
41. The Republic of Korea-EU Free Trade Agreement has brought important benefits to both economies and has strengthened the bilateral trade relationship over the past ten years. The Korea-EU FTA has not only fostered trade but also promoted social and environmental values. The Korea-EU FTA remains a key cornerstone and a solid foundation to face the 21st century, such as digitalization and climate change.
42. The two Leaders welcomed the success achieved by Korean and Spanish companies working together in third markets, particularly in regions such as the Middle East and North Africa, where both countries share a strong position, and in sectors such as infrastructure, among others. Both Leaders acknowledged the value of such joint endeavours and expressed the wish to promote them further in other regions, such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Latin America, and in other economic sectors. A deeper joint integration of private companies in global value chains is an effective formula for the two countries to mutually reinforce each other in international markets.
43. The two Leaders are committed to strengthening the cooperation in other sectors such as the green economy, digitalization, new technologies, smart cities, health, the defence industry and railways, roads and other transport modes; sectors which are essential for the mobility of the peoples as well as for the development of national and international trade. In this regard, the two sides agree to strengthen the bilateral relations both at the institutional level, through the Joint Economic Commission, and at the business level, through the Korea-Spain Economic Cooperation Committee.
44. The two Leaders expressed their satisfaction at the signing of the Agreement between the two countries regarding cooperation and mutual assistance in customs matters, which will strengthen the relations between their customs authorities, in order to facilitate trade, to properly apply the customs legislation, to prevent and combat customs offences and also to ensure the security and facilitation of the international trade supply chain.
Science, Technology and Innovation
45. The two Leaders considered the promotion of cooperation in science and technology as a priority in the bilateral relations, with special attention to the fields of research and innovation, as well as the exchange of knowledge and experience. Both Leaders hailed the remarkable progress on research and development under the EUREKA initiative, as well as the KRESIP and KSEI bilateral programs in the areas of ICT and energy.
46. The two Leaders expressed their intention to continue promoting exchanges in the field of science and technology, as well as industrial technology cooperation, in the terms of the existing Agreements between the Governments of the Republic of Korea and Spain. The two Leaders also expressed that they would push for a renewal of the agreement between support agencies to seek more industrial and technological cooperation.
47. The two Leaders agreed that there are great opportunities to enhance collaboration between research institutions and companies of the two countries in specific fields such as biomedical sciences, Artificial Intelligence, climate change and renewable energy, biology, oceanography, nutrition, smart cities, astrophysics, 5G/6G communications, the Internet of Things, and cybersecurity.
Culture, Education, Sports, People-to-People Exchanges and Tourism cooperation
48. The two Leaders expressed their satisfaction at the commemoration in 2020 of the 70th anniversary of the establishment of diplomatic relations between the Republic of Korea and Spain.
49. The two Leaders expressed their commitment to further encourage and promote cultural exchanges between the two countries on the basis of the Cultural Cooperation Agreement signed in Seoul in 1994 between the Republic of Korea and Spain as well as on the basis of the Protocol on Cultural Cooperation signed in 2010 between the Republic of Korea and the EU.
50. The two Leaders recognized the importance of language and culture as essential instruments to promote greater knowledge and interest between both peoples, and agreed to continue working to enhance cultural exchanges and the cooperation between their respective cultural and scientific organizations. They also expressed their commitment to further explore areas of cooperation such as promoting the Korean and Spanish languages through the institutional presence of the Korean Cultural Centre and the Cervantes Institute in their respective countries, as well as encouraging student and teacher exchanges.
51. The two Leaders regretted the temporary reduction in tourist exchanges between the two countries due to the COVID-19 pandemic and expressed their determination to overcome its negative consequences and resume the ascending tendency of reciprocal tourist visits. The two Leaders expressed their satisfaction with the establishment of new direct air connections between the two countries in recent years and committed themselves to encourage their resumption when circumstances allow.
52. The two Leaders emphasized the need to continue promoting people to people exchanges between the two countries in particular in the wake of recent bilateral commitments, such as the Agreement on the Youth Mobility Program signed in 2017 and the Memorandum of Understanding on the Cooperation in the Field of Tourism Including the 2020-2021 KOREA-SPAIN Mutual Visit Years, signed in 2019.
