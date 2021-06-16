Full text of joint statement on the strategic partnership

42. The two Leaders welcomed the success achieved by Korean and Spanish companies working together in third markets, particularly in regions such as the Middle East and North Africa, where both countries share a strong position, and in sectors such as infrastructure, among others. Both Leaders acknowledged the value of such joint endeavours and expressed the wish to promote them further in other regions, such as Southeast Asia, South Asia and Latin America, and in other economic sectors. A deeper joint integration of private companies in global value chains is an effective formula for the two countries to mutually reinforce each other in international markets.

