JCS chairman visits military units on western border island

17:33 June 16, 2021

SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul visited military units on the western border island of Yeonpyeong Wednesday and called for a staunch posture against any contingencies, his office said.

His visit to Navy and Marine Corps bases on the frontline island in the Yellow Sea came on the first anniversary of North Korea's blowing up of an inter-Korean liaison office in its border city of Kaesong in protest over anti-Pyongyang propaganda leaflets flown by South Korean activists.

"As contingencies could happen at any time, it is required to maintain full capabilities and a readiness posture to instantly cope with any situations," Won told troops.

Inter-Korean relations have been deadlocked amid stalled denuclearization talks between Washington and Pyongyang, and North Korea has not taken marked military moves recently.

Defense Minister Suh Wook said last week that the communist country appears to have been focusing on internal affairs amid COVID-19 and international sanctions against it.

JCS officials said Wednesday that no unusual moves have been detected by the North Korean military.

Joint Chiefs of Staff Chairman Gen. Won In-choul (C) checks the security situation in border areas during his visit to a military unit on the border island of Yeonpyeong in the Yellow Sea on June 16, 2021, in this photo providd by his office. (PHOTO NOT FOR SALE) (Yonhap)

