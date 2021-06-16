Education ministry to announce plans for full school reopening Sunday
SEOUL, June 16 (Yonhap) -- The government will unveil plans over the weekend to fully reopen schools in fall as the nation is speeding up vaccinations against COVID-19, officials said Wednesday.
The education ministry is looking to fully resume in-person classes at kindergartens and elementary, middle and high schools in the second semester. Minister Yoo Eun-hae will announce details of the plan Sunday, the ministry said.
The ministry plans to complete the vaccination of school faculty and staff in August before the start of the new semester.
The government has taken measures to expand in-person classes, including raising the attendance limit at schools under Level 2 of the national social distancing guidelines from one-third to two-thirds.
As of Tuesday, 25.7 percent of South Koreans have received their first dose of vaccines and 6.8 percent have been fully vaccinated, health authorities said.
(END)