S. Korea considers opening travel bubble with Spain
21:13 June 16, 2021
MADRID/SEOUL, June 16 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- South Korea has considered setting up a travel bubble with Spain, but more discussions are needed for quarantine-free travel between the two nations, Seoul's culture minister said Wednesday.
Culture Minister Hwang Hee made the remarks as he accompanied President Moon Jae-in on his visit to Spain.
Spain told South Korea that it could set up a travel bubble between the two countries, Hwang told reporters.
South Korea has "actively" reviewed a plan to allow its vaccinated people to travel to Spain, Hwang said.
(END)
Keyword