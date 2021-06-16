S. Korea, Spain to generate synergy through economic cooperation in green, digital sectors: Moon
MADRID, June 16 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in said Wednesday that South Korea and Spain are poised to create synergy through increased cooperation in green energy and the digital technology, based on their newly-forged strategic partnership.
In a speech delivered at the Spanish senate in Madrid, Moon stated that the partnership between the two countries will "produce synergy in areas of economic cooperation based around the green (energy) and digital sectors," describing them as "core fields in the post-COVID-19 era."
Moon arrived in Spain on Tuesday for a three-day state visit. Earlier in the day, he had talks with Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez and agreed to elevate the bilateral relationship into a "strategic partnership."
Moon pointed out how the two countries "surprisingly resemble" one another, describing Spain as a "connective nation" that seeks to resolve international conflict through the spirit of inclusion and coexistence, while calling South Korea a "bridge nation" that brings together advanced and developing countries.
The president also underscored how the people of both nations were similar in terms of transforming their countries into full democracies following respective civil wars and authoritarian regimes, as well as their successful public response to the COVID-19 pandemic.
"Based on the friendship and trust built up in the past 70 years, we will produce a new beginning for the co-prosperity of not just Asia and Europe, but for the entire world through strengthened cooperation," Moon said.
The two countries established diplomatic relations in 1950.
The president explained that Spanish companies were beginning to invest in South Korea's offshore wind turbine generators, while South Korean firms were reciprocating by investing in Spain's solar energy development sector.
The president also projected an advancement in bilateral cooperation for business opportunities in third country markets, saying that he hopes for South Korea and Spain to seek joint projects in the industries of 5G communications, electric vehicles and renewable energy.
Moon asked the legislatures of both countries to cooperate closely to provide support for the envisioned bilateral endeavors.
