Korean-language dailies

-- Naver, Daum to stop editing news stories (Kyunghyang Shinmun)

-- Small businesses to face 52-hour workweek next month (Kookmin Daily)

-- Narrow gates for illegal foreign children, crying 'shadow children' (Donga llbo)

-- Courier companies to sort parcels next year instead of delivery workers (Seoul Shinmun)

-- Working moms more affected by COVID-19 pandemic (Segye Times)

-- Young workers oppose extension of retirement age proposed by labor unions (Chosun Ilbo)

-- Jobs for people in their 20s and 30s sharply down in Q2 (JoongAng Ilbo)

-- Lee Jae-myung's welfare system is to connect social ladder (Hankyoreh)

-- I found my coins delisted from crypto exchanges after waking up (Hankook Ilbo)

-- E-Mart likely to acquire e-commerce giant eBay Korea (Maeil Business Newspaper)

-- Mirae Asset not to support funds run by its affiliates (Korea Economic Daily)

