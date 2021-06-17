(EDITORIAL from Korea Times on June 17)

Some 1.4 trillion won from the fund, which is raised by setting aside 3.7 percent of electricity bill payments collected to finance the utility industry, will be funneled to Korea Hydro and Nuclear Power to offset its losses caused by the nuclear phase-out policy. The burden on consumers will likely increase further in the latter half of the year as prices of liquefied natural gas and oil are predicted to go up on global markets. Starting this year, the government has begun to enforce a power rate system linked to the fluctuations of fuel prices.