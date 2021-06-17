Yonhap News Summary
The following is the second summary of major stories moved by Yonhap News Agency on Thursday.
-------------------
(LEAD) S. Korea to begin inoculating younger population in July, allow 'mix and match' jabs
SEOUL -- South Korea plans to administer COVID-19 vaccines to 22 million people of the general public aged between 18 and 59 starting next month as part of its inoculation campaign, health authorities said Thursday.
The Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) announced the list of third-quarter vaccine recipients to achieve its goal of vaccinating 36 million people in the country of 51.3 million by September.
-------------------
(News Focus) Fed's hawkish tone sets stage for BOK's rate hike this year
SEOUL -- As the U.S. Federal Reserve hinted that it may raise interest rates earlier than previously projected, it could prod the Bank of Korea (BOK) to conduct its first post-pandemic rate hike later this year, analysts said Thursday.
Ending its two-day policy meeting, the Fed's new projections saw at least two rate hikes for 2023, compared with its previous projection of no rate hike before 2024. The Fed also opened discussions about the timing of cutting its monthly bond purchases.
-------------------
(LEAD) Former PM Chung announces run for president
SEOUL -- Former Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun on Thursday announced his intention to run for president next year, promising to become a leader to build a strong economy and stamp out inequality.
Chung launched his bid for the nomination of the ruling Democratic Party (DP) under the slogan of "Strong Korea, Economic President."
-------------------
Delivery workers call on gov't to intervene in finishing deal to prevent overwork
SEOUL -- The delivery workers union strongly demanded Thursday the government step in to complete the on-going negotiation to prevent overwork.
A second deal failed to be completed "due to resistance from the Korea Post," Jin Kyung-ho, head of the Parcel Delivery Workers' Solidarity Union, said during a press conference in Seoul on Thursday. "We make it clear that the union can never sign a deal if the issue with the postal service is not resolved."
-------------------
(2nd LD) New virus cases in 500s for 2nd day, nearly 1 in 3 S. Koreans get 1st jabs
SEOUL -- South Korea's daily new coronavirus cases remained in the 500s for the second day Thursday as the country aims for a wider vaccination rollout to people aged under 60 and priority groups starting next month.
The country reported 540 more virus cases, including 523 local infections, raising the total caseload to 149,731, the Korea Disease Control and Prevention Agency (KDCA) said.
-------------------
S. Korea's nuke envoy to hold bilateral, trilateral talks with U.S., Japanese counterparts next week
SEOUL -- South Korea's top nuclear envoy, Noh Kyu-duk, will hold bilateral and trilateral talks with his U.S. and Japanese counterparts in Seoul next week to discuss cooperation over the complete denuclearization of the Korean Peninsula, the foreign ministry said Thursday.
Noh is scheduled to meet bilaterally with Sung Kim, the new U.S. special representative for North Korea, and his Japanese counterpart, Takehiro Funakoshi, on Monday. The three will also meet trilaterally on the same day.
-------------------
(LEAD) N. Korea makes rare humanitarian donation for Myanmar: U.N. data
SEOUL -- North Korea has donated US$300,000 to a project by the United Nations to provide humanitarian assistance to Myanmar, U.N. data showed Thursday, a rare case for the impoverished state to join global aid efforts.
The North made the donation to the U.N.-led project aimed at offering anti-coronavirus support, food assistance and other aid to Myanmar, according to the data from the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).
(END)