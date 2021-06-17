'Peace statue' exhibition to continue in Japan despite opposition
TOKYO, June 17 (Yonhap) -- An exhibition showcasing a statue symbolizing Japan's sexual enslavement of women from Korea and elsewhere in Asia is set to continue despite opposition from right-wing activists, organizers said Thursday.
The exhibition is set to take place in the Japanese city of Osaka from July 16-18, according to the organizers. A lawyer will stay on site in a precautionary measure against potential interruption from protesters, they added.
The artworks were on display in the exhibition "After 'Freedom of Expression?'" as part of the Aichi Triennale 2019 in Nagoya two years ago but were withdrawn amid threats from such political groups.
The exhibition resumed after organizers and artists raised their voices against the controversial decision but was held under a tight deadline with limited admission.
A relevant exhibition, which was also set to take place at an exhibition venue in Tokyo from June 25-July 4 this year, has also been temporarily put off after right-wing activists used loudspeakers and cars to disrupt the event.
Organizers plan to resume the event after finding an alternative venue.
According to historians, up to 200,000 women, mostly Koreans, were coerced into sexual servitude at front-line Japanese brothels during the war when the Korean Peninsula was a Japanese colony.
