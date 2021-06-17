4 USFK-affiliated individuals test positive for virus, total exceeds 900
SEOUL, June 17 (Yonhap) -- Three American service members and a dependent have tested positive for the new coronavirus upon their arrival here, U.S. Forces Korea (USFK) said Thursday.
One of the service members arrived at Osan Air Base in Pyeongtaek, around 70 kilometers south of Seoul, on a U.S. government-chartered flight, while the others traveled via commercial flights, according to the U.S. military.
All of them have since been transferred to isolation facilities designated for COVID-19 patients, it said.
"Despite the recent confirmed cases, USFK remains at a high level of readiness with more than 75 percent of its affiliated community vaccinated and less than 1 percent of its active duty service members currently confirmed positive with COVID-19," it said in a release.
The latest cases raised the total number of infections reported among the USFK-affiliated population to 901, most of whom tested positive upon their arrival here from the United States.
