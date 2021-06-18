Go to Contents
Moon back in Seoul after three-nation Europe visit

08:10 June 18, 2021

SEOUL, June 18 (Joint Press Corps-Yonhap) -- President Moon Jae-in returned to South Korea on Friday following a weeklong visit to Britain, Austria and Spain.

He joined a Group of Seven (G-7) summit in the British county of Cornwall, which marked the first major multilateral summit to take place in the midst of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Attending plenary sessions on heath, open societies and climate as a guest, Moon demonstrated Seoul's commitment to playing a bigger role in addressing pending global issues.

He then made state visits to Austria and Spain, during which South Korea agreed to lift the level of bilateral relations with the countries to a "strategic partnership."

Moon's summit diplomacy this time has served as an opportunity to confirm South Korea's enhanced international stature and improve relations with European countries, according to Cheong Wa Dae.

President Moon Jae-in, accompanied by first lady Kim Jung-sook, waves as he arrives at Seoul Air Base in Seongnam, just south of Seoul, on June 18, 2021, after a three-nation trip to Europe. (Yonhap)


(END)

