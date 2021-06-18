N.K. leader says his country should be ready for both dialogue, confrontation with U.S. : state media
SEOUL, June 18 (Yonhap) -- North Korean leader Kim Jong-un said his country should be ready for both dialogue and confrontation with the United States but stressed the need to be more "fully prepared" for confrontation, state media said Friday.
Kim laid out the North's strategy and policy direction for the U.S. at the three-day plenary meeting of the party's Central Committee of the Workers' Party, according to the official Korean Central News Agency.
"Especially he made detailed analysis of the policy tendency of the newly emerged U.S. administration toward our Republic and clarified appropriate strategic and tactical counteraction and the direction of activities to be maintained in the relations with the U.S. in the days ahead," the KCNA said.
He also called for efforts to take "stable control" of the situation on the Korean Peninsula.
